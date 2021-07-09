South Tyneside's Covid case rate now the highest in the UK as another 307 cases are recorded
A further 307 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside however no further deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 9, that 29 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,365.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 9, it was announced that 35,707 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,058,093.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 9: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
307 more cases on July 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,972
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 935.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 4: 1,413
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.