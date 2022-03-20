Spring Covid booster jabs: Who is eligible, how to book and when the vaccinations will be given out

NHS England confirmed on Sunday, March 20 that further coronavirus booster vaccinations will be offered to millions of vulnerable people, starting this week.

The move is in line with new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and will top up people’s immunity.

Ahead of the booking invitations going out in the coming week, we take a look at who’s eligible, how to book and when the vaccinations will be given.

Who is eligible for a Spring Covid Booster?

NHS England says the eligible groups for Spring boosters include care home residents, people aged 75 and above and those who are classed as immunosuppressed, aged 12 and over.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said around five million of the most vulnerable people will be eligible for a Spring dose.

How do I book a Spring Covid booster?

Spring booster doses will be given to millions of vulnerable people in England. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

People who fall into one of the eligible groups will be contacted directly by the NHS, inviting them to book an appointment when it is their turn. They do not need to get in touch with the health service themselves.

Once contacted, people will be able to book their appointment through the National Booking System online or by calling the NHS 119 number.

They can then choose to attend a vaccination site near them, where the doses are being offered.

Local NHS teams will also visit care homes to administer the jabs, with visits planned in the coming weeks.

When will I get my Spring Covid booster dose?

While NHS England confirmed details of the Spring Booster programme on Sunday, there was no additional information on when appointments would take place.

But updated guidance published by the Government this week (on Friday, March 18) outlined that the Spring boosters would be offered “as a precaution to those at extremely high risk, most of whom received their first booster around six months ago”.

The guidance added: “You should be offered an appointment around six months (and not before three months) since your last dose of vaccine.”

Also tweeting on Sunday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “You will be contacted six months after your previous dose to top up your immunity.”

