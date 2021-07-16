Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS staff asked to postpone holidays due to a surge in Covid cases

Staff at Sunderland and South Tyneside hospitals have been asked to 'postpone' holidays following a surge in coronavirus cases.

Bosses have sent an internal note asking staff to postpone holidays and work additional shifts following a surge in cases.

Staff at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have hospital cases more than doubling week-on-week as Sunderland and South Tyneside report some of the highest infection rates in the country.

Health chiefs said there were 80 Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment compared with just two exactly a month before.

The message started: "The Trust is currently under extreme pressure due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"Many people are seriously ill and receiving intensive care support."

Bosses have asked staff to work additional shifts, with a £250 bonus for staff who could work an extra week of overtime spread over the next six weeks.

They were told they would need to be flexible and might need to work outside their normal area.

The memo said: "If you are due to take annual leave but feel able to postpone this to help support the Trust's Covid-19 response, please talk to your line manager ASAP."

Those staff who can work from home were urged to do so, reducing footfall at trust sites.

The note also urged staff to look after themselves and each other.

It stated: "Thank you all for your continued hard work and incredible support to keep our patients safe.

"It certainly feels like we are entering a very difficult period, especially after the long slog of the past year."

