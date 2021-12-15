With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up 7% from the week before.

At a regional level, the North East has an infection rate of 377.6 cases per 100,000 people, with 10,123 in the seven days leading up to December 10.

The South East has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 650 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Northern Ireland, with 643 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Brockley Whins Brockley Whins had 557.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 130.8% from the week before.

2. Cleadon and East Boldon Cleadon and East Boldon had 454.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 100% from the week before.

3. Hebburn North Hebburn North had 373.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 83.3% from the week before.

4. Biddick Hall Biddick Hall had 430.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 55% from the week before.