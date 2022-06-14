The 12 areas in South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are rising most - including areas with 550% INCREASE

Covid-19 infections in South Tyneside had been falling since March 27 however throughout the first week of June, Wearside has seen a rise in the number of infections.

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 99.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 8 – with 150 people testing positive for the virus.

In the seven days leading up to June 2, the borough had its lowest case rate of the pandemic so far, with a rate of 49 recorded as 74 people tested positive for the illness.

Boldon Colliery has seen the biggest jump int he number of Covid-19 cases recorded, with a 550 increase.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside with the biggest increase in Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 8.

1. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to June 8, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 220 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a rise of 550% from the previous week.

2. West Harton In the seven days up to June 8, West Harton recorded a case rate of 185.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a rise of 450% from the previous week.

3. Harton West In the seven days up to June 8, Harton West recorded a case rate of 170.7 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a rise of 350% from the previous week.

4. Hebburn South In the seven days up to June 8, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 112.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a rise of 266.7% from the previous week.