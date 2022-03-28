The 12 areas in South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 rates as cases continue to rise

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 539.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to March 20 – with 815 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough had a rate of 207.8 per 100,000 people, equating to 314 cases over the seven day period leading up to March 1.

Currently, Fellgate and Hedworth are the worst affected areas, with a rate of 850.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to March 20.

1. Fellgate and Hedworth In the seven days up to March 20, Fellgate and Hedworth recorded a case rate of 850.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 46 cases were recorded - a rise of 142.1% from the previous week.

2. Cleadon and East Boldon In the seven days up to March 20, Cleadon and East Boldon recorded a case rate of 787 per 100,000 people. A total of 45 cases were recorded - a rise of 66.7% from the previous week.

3. Hebburn South In the seven days up to March 20, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 737.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 72 cases were recorded - a rise of 84.6% from the previous week.

4. Primrose In the seven days up to March 20, Primrose recorded a case rate of 728.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 48 cases were recorded - a rise of 92% from the previous week.