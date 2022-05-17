The 12 areas in South Tyneside with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to fall in May

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 107.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 11 – with 162 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month on May 1, the borough had a rate of 185.9 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 281 cases.

Currently, Harton East has the lowest infection rate as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to May 11.

1. Harton East In the seven days leading up to May 11, less than three cases have been recorded in Harton East so no data is available Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. South Shields West In the seven days up to May 11, South Shields West recorded a case rate of 48.1 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 69.2% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. West Harton In the seven days up to May 11, West Harton recorded a case rate of 50.7 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 50.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. South Shields East In the seven days up to May 11, South Shields East recorded a case rate of 58.6 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 58.3% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales