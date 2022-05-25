The 12 areas in South Tyneside with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to rapidly fall

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 99.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 18 – with 151 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month on May 1, the borough had a rate of 185.9 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 281 cases.

Currently, Fellgate and Hedworth have the lowest infection rates as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to May 18.

1. Horsley Hill In the seven days leading up to May 18, less than three cases have been recorded in Horsley Hill so no data is available.

2. Fellgate and Hedworth In the seven days leading up to May 18, less than three cases have been recorded in Fellgate and Hedworth so no data is available.

3. Hebburn South In the seven days up to May 18, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 51.2 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 70.6% from the previous week.

4. West Park In the seven days up to May 18, West Park recorded a case rate of 54.9 per 100,000 people. A total of three cases were recorded - a drop of 50% from the previous week.