The 12 areas in South Tyneside with the lowest Covid infections as cases fall by more than half since the start of May

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 51.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to June 1 – with 78 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of last month on May 1, the borough had a rate of 185.9 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 281 cases.

Currently, South Shields East, Harton West, Whitburn, Marsden, Primrose and Boldon Colliery have the lowest infections as no data is available due to having less than three confirmed cases.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside with the lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the week leading up to June 1.

