The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the fewest Covid infections as cases hit the lowest since the start of March

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 259.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 20 – with 392 people testing positive for the virus.

Cases have been dropping throughout April after they began rising from March 9 when the borough had a rate of 270.6 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 409 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Hebburn South has the lowest case rate, with 133.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 20.

1. Hebburn South In the seven days up to April 20, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 133.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.7% from the previous week.

2. Horsley Hill In the seven days up to April 20, Horsley Hill recorded a case rate of 136.8 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a drop of 52.6% from the previous week.

3. West Boldon In the seven days up to April 20, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 146.6 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a drop of 60.9% from the previous week.

4. Brockley Whins In the seven days up to April 20, Brockley Whins recorded a case rate of 204.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 31.2% from the previous week.