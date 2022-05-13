The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the fewest Covid infections as cases remain low

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 145.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to May 7 – with 220 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, on May 1, the borough had a rate of 185.9 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 281 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Whitburn and Marsden has the lowest case rate, with 51.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 case rates in the week leading up to May 7.

1. Whitburn and Marsden In the seven days up to May 7, Whitburn and Marsden recorded a case rate of 51.4 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 60% from the previous week.

2. Harton East In the seven days up to May 7, Harton East recorded a case rate of 72.7 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 71.4% from the previous week.

3. Brockley Whins In the seven days up to May 7, Brockley Whins recorded a case rate of 74.3 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 55.6% from the previous week.

4. Whiteleas In the seven days up to May 7, Whiteleas recorded a case rate of 88.4 per 100,000 people. A total of six cases were recorded - a drop of 60% from the previous week.