The 12 areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 case rates as infections soar over the Christmas period

South Tyneside has seen a huge jump in Covid-19 infections during the Christmas period, with 1,958 cases recorded in the seven days leading up to December 29.

Latest figures show that in the same week, the borough now has a Covid-19 case rate of 1,295.5 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, in the seven days leading up to December 22, 871 cases were recorded which results in a rate of 576.3 per 100,000 people.

This means that South Tyneside’s Covid-19 infection rates has more than doubled over the course of the Christmas period.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

These are the areas of South Tyneside with the highest Covid-19 infections in the seven days leading up to December 29.

1. Biddick Hall In the seven days up to December 29, Biddick Hall recorded a case rate of 1,776.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 128 cases were recorded - a rise of 326.7% than the previous week.

2. West Boldon In the seven days up to December 29, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 1,661.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 102 cases were recorded - a rise of 82.1% than the previous week.

3. Simonside In the seven days up to December 29, Simonside recorded a case rate of 1,604.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 89 cases were recorded - a rise of 304.5% than the previous week.

4. Primrose In the seven days up to December 29, Primrose recorded a case rate of 1,593.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 105 cases were recorded - a rise of 144.2% than the previous week.