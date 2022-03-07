These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 case rates during the last week of February

The latest government data shows that South Tyneside recorded a rate of 191.9 cases per 100,000 people – with 290 people testing positive in the seven days leading up to February 27.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough had a rate of 864.8 per 100,000 people, equating to 1,307 cases over the seven day period leading up to February 1.

Currently, Harton East has the lowest infection rate in South Tyneside, with 72.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Due to changes made to the way Covid-19 cases are reported, data for the last week is missing.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are currently the lowest.

1. Harton East In the seven days up to February 27, Harton East recorded a case rate of 72.7 per 100,000 people. A total of four cases were recorded - a drop of 69.2% from the previous week.

2. Brockley Whins In the seven days up to February 27, Brockley Whins recorded a case rate of 92.9 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 64.3% from the previous week.

3. West Harton In the seven days up to February 27, West Harton recorded a case rate of 101.4 per 100,000 people. A total of six cases were recorded - a drop of 64.7% from the previous week.

4. West Park In the seven days up to February 27, West Park recorded a case rate of 109.8 per 100,000 people. A total of six cases were recorded - a drop of 64.7% from the previous week.