These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 infection rates

South Tyneside has seen a big drop in Covid-19 infections throughout February, with cases falling by more than half since the start of the month.
The latest government data shows that South Tyneside recorded a rate of 303.7 cases per 100,000 people – with 459 people testing positive in the seven days leading up to February 20.
By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough had a rate of 864.8 per 100,000 people, equating to 1,307 cases over the seven day period leading up to February 1.
Currently, Horsley Hill has the lowest infection rate in South Tyneside, with 136.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the last eight days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate and the government no longer reports Covid data on a weekend.
Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are currently the lowest.