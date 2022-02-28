These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 infection rates

South Tyneside has seen a big drop in Covid-19 infections throughout February, with cases falling by more than half since the start of the month.

The latest government data shows that South Tyneside recorded a rate of 303.7 cases per 100,000 people – with 459 people testing positive in the seven days leading up to February 20.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough had a rate of 864.8 per 100,000 people, equating to 1,307 cases over the seven day period leading up to February 1.

Currently, Horsley Hill has the lowest infection rate in South Tyneside, with 136.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last eight days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate and the government no longer reports Covid data on a weekend.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are currently the lowest.

1. Horsley Hill In the seven days up to February 20, Horsley Hill recorded a case rate of 136.8 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a drop of 62.5% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. South Shields West In the seven days up to February 20, South Shields West recorded a case rate of 144.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 12 cases were recorded - a drop of 58.6% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Simonside In the seven days up to February 20, Simonside recorded a case rate of 198.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 56% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Harton East In the seven days up to February 20, Harton East recorded a case rate of 236.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a drop of 55.2% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales