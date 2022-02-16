These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest infection rates as Covid cases continue to fall

During the first week of February, South Tyneside continued to see a reduction on coronavirus cases.

In the seven days leading up to February 9, the borough recorded a case rate of 559.1 per 100,000 people, as 845 tested positive for Covid.

By comparison, in the week leading up to February 2, South Tyneside had 1,197 confirmed cases, which resulted in a case rate of 792 per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

These are the areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid-19 infections in the seven days leading up to February 9.

1. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to February 9, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 304.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a drop of 67.9% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to February 9, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 323.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.1% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Westoe In the seven days up to February 9, Westoe recorded a case rate of 335.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 22 cases were recorded - a drop of 33.3% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Harton West In the seven days up to February 9, Harton West recorded a case rate of 398.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 21 cases were recorded - a drop of 48.8% than the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales