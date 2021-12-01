The 12 South Tyneside areas with the highest Covid infection rates as more cases of Omicron variant found in England

Coronavirus cases in South Tyneside have been rising dropping across the borough since Wednesday, November 3.
In the seven days leading up to November 24, the borough recorded a case rate of 289.1 per 100,000 people, with 437 positive cases recorded.
By comparison, on November 3, South Tyneside had a case rate of 518.7 per 100,000 after 784 were recorded in the week leading up to that date.
The most recent data shows that Harton East is the worst affected area of South Tyneside, with a rate of 581.9 per 100,000 people.
Brockley Whins is the least affected area with no data shown due to having less than three Covid-19 cases recorded in the week leading up to November 24.
Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.
Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 24.