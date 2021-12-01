The 12 South Tyneside areas with the highest Covid infection rates as more cases of Omicron variant found in England

Coronavirus cases in South Tyneside have been rising dropping across the borough since Wednesday, November 3.

In the seven days leading up to November 24, the borough recorded a case rate of 289.1 per 100,000 people, with 437 positive cases recorded.

By comparison, on November 3, South Tyneside had a case rate of 518.7 per 100,000 after 784 were recorded in the week leading up to that date.

The most recent data shows that Harton East is the worst affected area of South Tyneside, with a rate of 581.9 per 100,000 people.

Brockley Whins is the least affected area with no data shown due to having less than three Covid-19 cases recorded in the week leading up to November 24.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside that have the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 24.

1. Harton East In the seven days up to November 24, Harton East recorded a case rate of 581.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 32 cases were recorded - a rise of 33.3% than the previous week.

2. Whitburn and Marsden In the seven days up to November 24, Whitburn and Marsden recorded a case rate of 527.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 41 cases were recorded - a rise of 36.7% than the previous week.

3. Horsley Hill In the seven days up to November 24, Horsley Hill recorded a case rate of 516.7 per 100,000 people. A total of 34 cases were recorded - a rise of 70% than the previous week.

4. Harton West In the seven days up to November 24, Harton West recorded a case rate of 417.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 22 cases were recorded - a rise of 15.8% than the previous week.