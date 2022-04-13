These are the 12 areas in South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are dropping the fastest

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 395 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 8 – with 597 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, on April 1, the borough had a rate of 672.3 per 100,000 people, equating to 1,016 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Jarrow Town is the area that has seen the biggest drop in cases, with 63.6% less than the previous week.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 8.

1. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to April 8, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 359.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 20 cases were recorded - a drop of 63.6% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Hebburn West In the seven days up to April 8, Hebburn West recorded a case rate of 407.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 26 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.7% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Westoe In the seven days up to April 8, Westoe recorded a case rate of 472.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 31 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.3% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hebburn South In the seven days up to April 8, Hebburn South recorded a case rate of 379.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 37 cases were recorded - a drop of 56.5% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales