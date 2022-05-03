These are the 12 areas in South Tyneside with the lowest Covid infections as cases remain low

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 233.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 24 – with 353 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough’s case rate sat at 672.3 per 100,000 people, as 1,016 tested positive for the illness in seven-day period leading up to April 1.

Currently, West Park has the lowest case rate, with 91.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 24.

1. West Park In the seven days up to April 24, West Park recorded a case rate of 91.5 per 100,000 people. A total of five cases were recorded - a drop of 66.7% from the previous week.

2. Horsley Hill In the seven days up to April 24, Horsley Hill recorded a case rate of 106.4 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a drop of 41.7% from the previous week.

3. West Boldon In the seven days up to April 24, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 114 per 100,000 people. A total of seven cases were recorded - a drop of 46.2% from the previous week.

4. Boldon Colliery In the seven days up to April 24, Boldon Colliery recorded a case rate of 152.3 per 100,000 people. A total of nine cases were recorded - a drop of 62.5% from the previous week.