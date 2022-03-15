These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside that have seen the biggest rise in Covid-19 cases

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 270.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to March 9 – with 409 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, the borough had a rate of 207.8 per 100,000 people, equating to 314 cases over the seven day period leading up to March 1.

Currently, West Harton has seen the biggest jump in cases, with a 300% rise in the last seven days.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases that have seen the biggest increase in cases in the week leading up to March 9.

1. West Harton In the seven days up to March 9, West Harton recorded a case rate of 270.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 16 cases were recorded - a rise of 300% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Jarrow Town In the seven days up to March 9, Jarrow Town recorded a case rate of 341.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 96 cases were recorded - a rise of 280% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Brockley Whins In the seven days up to March 9, Brockley Whins recorded a case rate of 334.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a rise of 200% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Harton East In the seven days up to March 9, Harton East recorded a case rate of 272.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 15 cases were recorded - a rise of 150% from the previous week. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales