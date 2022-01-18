These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases peaked in South Tyneside on January 8 according to official Government figures.

In the seven days leading up to January 8, the borough recorded a case rate 2,771.7 per 100,000 people, with 4,189 positive cases in that period.

Just four days later on January 12, South Tyneside has seen a rapid drop in cases with a rate of 2,010.8 per 100,000 people – resulting in 3,039 cases recorded.

According to latest figures, Westoe has seen the sharpest drop in cases, with 42.2% less cases in the seven days leading up to January 12.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest.

1. Westoe In the seven days up to January 12, Westoe recorded a case rate of 1,523.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 100 cases were recorded - a drop of 42.2% than the previous week.

2. Cleadon Park In the seven days up to January 12, Cleadon Park recorded a case rate of 1,685 per 100,000 people. A total of 101 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.8% than the previous week.

3. Cleadon and East Boldon In the seven days up to January 12, Cleadon and East Boldon recorded a case rate of 1,731.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 99 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.4% than the previous week.

4. West Boldon In the seven days up to January 12, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 1,987.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 122 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.4% than the previous week.