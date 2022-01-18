These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest

These are the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest.

Despite Covid-19 case rates remaining very high across the borough, South Tyneside is starting to see a drop in infections – here we reveal the areas where cases are falling the fastest.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:36 pm

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases peaked in South Tyneside on January 8 according to official Government figures.

In the seven days leading up to January 8, the borough recorded a case rate 2,771.7 per 100,000 people, with 4,189 positive cases in that period.

Just four days later on January 12, South Tyneside has seen a rapid drop in cases with a rate of 2,010.8 per 100,000 people – resulting in 3,039 cases recorded.

According to latest figures, Westoe has seen the sharpest drop in cases, with 42.2% less cases in the seven days leading up to January 12.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases are falling the fastest.

1. Westoe

In the seven days up to January 12, Westoe recorded a case rate of 1,523.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 100 cases were recorded - a drop of 42.2% than the previous week.

2. Cleadon Park

In the seven days up to January 12, Cleadon Park recorded a case rate of 1,685 per 100,000 people. A total of 101 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.8% than the previous week.

3. Cleadon and East Boldon

In the seven days up to January 12, Cleadon and East Boldon recorded a case rate of 1,731.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 99 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.4% than the previous week.

4. West Boldon

In the seven days up to January 12, West Boldon recorded a case rate of 1,987.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 122 cases were recorded - a drop of 34.4% than the previous week.

