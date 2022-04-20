These are the 12 areas of South Tyneside with the lowest Covid case rates as infections continue to fall

According to the latest government data, South Tyneside recorded a rate of 311.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to April 14 – with 471 people testing positive for the virus.

By comparison, at the start of the month, on April 1, the borough had a rate of 672.3 cases per 100,000 people, equating to 1,016 cases over the seven-day period.

Currently, Harton East has the lowest case rate, with 200 cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the last five days is unavailable as it may be inaccurate or incomplete.

Here we reveal the areas of South Tyneside where Covid-19 cases have seen the biggest drop in the week leading up to April 14.

1. Harton East In the seven days up to April 14, Harton East recorded a case rate of 200 per 100,000 people. A total of 11 cases were recorded - a drop of 8.3% from the previous week.

2. South Shields West In the seven days up to April 14, South Shields West recorded a case rate of 216.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a drop of 14.3% from the previous week.

3. Brockley Whins In the seven days up to April 14, Brockley Whins recorded a case rate of 241.6 per 100,000 people. A total of 13 cases were recorded - a drop of 35% from the previous week.

4. Westoe In the seven days up to April 14, Westoe recorded a case rate of 243.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 16 cases were recorded - a drop of 38.5% from the previous week.