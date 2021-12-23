These are the 12 South Tyneside areas with highest Covid-19 infections in the past week

Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51% from the week before.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16`.

Here are the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. West Boldon West Boldon had 879.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 217.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

2. Cleadon and East Boldon Cleadon and East Boldon had 734.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.5% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

3. Hebburn West Hebburn West had 673.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 53.6% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales

4. Hebburn South Hebburn South had 563.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 66.7% from the week before. Photo: Gov.uk Photo Sales