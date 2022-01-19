That's the message for the team aboard the NHS Covid-19 vaccine bus as it prepares to head back to South Tyneside after delivering jabs to more than 300 people in December.

The bus will offer first, second and booster jabs at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields on Thursday, January 20, and Hebburn Central on Friday, January 21, both from 10am to 4pm.

In addition to the Melissa bus, the Nightingale team will also be parking their vaccine minibus outside Jarrow Morrisons (postcode NE32 3LQ) on Saturday, January 22, from 10am-4pm.

A covid booster vaccination being given at the covid jab bus in King Street, South Shields.

They will also be offering first, second and booster Pfizer jabs, for anyone over the age of 12.

Dr Jim Gordon, a local GP and Clinical Director at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "With Covid rates so high at the moment, it's vital that as many people get vaccinated as possible, in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"The Melissa bus makes it easier to get protected, with no bookings needed – anyone eligible can simply turn up and get their jab. Over 300 people received the vaccine last time the bus was in South Tyneside – hopefully this time will be just as successful."

"With the Melissa bus on Thursday and Friday, the Nightingale minibus in Jarrow on Saturday, and a number of walk-in clinics throughout South Tyneside – it's never been easier to protect yourself."

Long queues at the covid vaccine bus in King Street, South Shields, on a previous visit.

The team will offer first and second jabs as well as boosters for people who are eligible. On this occasion the bus team can vaccinate people over the age of 16.

Boosters must be at least 91 days (roughly three months) after your second dose. Details of eligible groups, as well as a calculator to help you check if it's time for your booster, are available at www.getyourjab.uk.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council's Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: “We know how busy life gets which is why we are bringing the vaccine out to people in their communities.

“With so many convenient ways to grab a jab, it couldn’t be easier to get protected. I’d encourage everyone to do the right thing and get vaccinated for themselves and those around them.”

Covid Champions will be out and about in the area, directing people to the bus and advising people on how they can get their jab.

A range of other drop-in clinics are taking place throughout the rest of the week, at Flagg Court in South Shields, Edinburgh Road pharmacy in Jarrow, and the Glen Health Centre in Hebburn, with full details available at www.getyourjab.uk.

