Virus claims over 600 in South Tyneside

Remembrance call for 600 in South Tyneside

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 608 deaths involving Covid-19 had been provisionally registered in the area up to March 12 –

443 in hospital, 127 in care homes and 35 in private homes, with three elsewhere.

The figure is based on Covid-19 being mentioned anywhere on a death certificate.

The deaths in the area were among 8,746 registered across the North East and 159,419 in England.

Separate data also shows the UK’s ‘avoidable mortality- typically deaths among people aged below 75 from causes that considered avoidable given timely and effective healthcare, or public health interventions – in 2020, was the highest since 2010.

Local authority figures show that in South Tyneside, 1,441 deaths were considered avoidable between 2018 and 2020 – a rate of 332.5 per 100,000 people.

This was up from 308 between 2017 and 2019.

Cancer charity Marie Curie is commemorating March 23 – two years after Prime the first UK-wide lockdown was announced – as a National Day of Reflection.

A minute's silence will be held at midday and people are being encouraged to shine a light at 8pm or display flowers in their window.