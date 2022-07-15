Virus claims over 600 in South Tyneside

Virus deaths top 600 in South Tyneside.

As the total death toll for the UK passes the grim milestone of 200,000, the Government’s coronavirus dashboard show that this figure includes 609 in South Tyneside, as of July 13.

This means 403 people have died per 100,000 people – higher than the 279.7 average for England as a whole.

Nationally, deaths surpassed 200,000 on June 25 – although this has only just been confirmed due to the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

Figures for the whole of the North East show there have been 8,814 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

The virus variant Omicron BA.2 has caused a steady rise in infections in recent weeks – with an estimated 3.5 million people being infected in the week ending July 7.

Jo Goodman, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, called the 200,000 deaths “a tragedy” and “yet another damning milestone of the Government’s handling of the pandemic”.

She added: “By making people pay for tests, not enforcing adequate sick pay or taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals, the Government is effectively throwing the most vulnerable in our society to the wolves.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our sympathies are with everyone who has lost loved ones.