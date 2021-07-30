Workplaces edge closure to normal in South Tyneside

Back to work figures

Government work from home guidance came to an end on July 19 – “Freedom Day” – but business leaders say an overall drop in workplace activity nationally could be down to the emergence of hybrid working – a mix of home and office working.

Google uses location data – from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement – shows that, in South Tyneside average activity in workplaces was 28% below normal levels during the week, but this was a rise on the previous week’s 30%

Google data for the week in South Tyneside shows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Activity in retail and recreation was four per cent below normal levels.

*Supermarket and grocery store activity was two per cent above usual level.

*Activity was 50% above pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces.

*Public transport use was 10% below the baseline.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says a national average workplace activity fall of 26% was unsurprising.

Maxine Bligh, director at the CBI, said: “The pandemic has taught employers that, in general, people can do large parts of their job from home without any impact on productivity.”

She added that many people are also having to self-isolate due to potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus, which could also be impacting workplace activity levels.