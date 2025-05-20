Nearly one in three adults in South Tyneside are classed as clinically obese, putting them at increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

The latest data (2023/24) provided by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities (OHID), using data from the Sport England Active Lives Adult Survey, showed South Tyneside has an estimated 31.1% of adults classed as clinically obese with a body mass index (BMI) in excess of 30.

This latest figure is down from 38.8% in in 2022/23 but up from 29.4% in 2018/19.

South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust highlighted the role the Covid pandemic played in causing an increase in obesity rates and identified a number of measures in place to tackle the issue.

A joint statement issued by the Council and Trust said: “We recognise that obesity is one of the biggest health challenges in our borough, particularly in our most deprived communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted obesity rates in South Tyneside, with 37.8% of adults classified as overweight or obese in 2021/22.

“Challenges such as job losses and financial hardship played a key role in rising obesity levels as this contributed to reduced access to nutritious food and limiting opportunities for physical activity.

“By 2023, this figure dropped to 31.1%, showing some progress, though it still remains above the national average.

“South Tyneside Council continues to work closely with partners to deliver a whole systems approach to tackling obesity and improving community health.

“Our strategy focuses on prevention and changing behaviours to encourage healthy eating and exercise.”

A key area of focus is in reducing the number of takeaways opening up in the borough.

The statement added: “We have robust policies in place which seek to tackle unhealthy lifestyles and obesity by limiting the opening of new hot food takeaways across the borough.

“High quality, accessible and affordable leisure facilities also have a vital role to play in promoting health and wellbeing as well as social inclusion and we have heavily invested in our leisure centres.

“There are also a wide range of physical activity opportunities available through South Tyneside’s community and voluntary sector. We’re also expanding options for children and families to get active through initiatives like School Streets, Teach Active, and Junior Parkrun.

“Information and support for families living with excess weight is promoted via the National Child Measurement Programme in the form of school nursing/dietician support, and HENRY lifestyle change programmes delivered by Family Hub practitioners.

“In addition, we know that children who are breastfed are less likely to grow up to be obese adults, or suffer from other health conditions such as asthma and allergies. Following a number of interventions and an increase in support offered to new parents, breastfeeding rates increased in South Tyneside by 7% in 2023-24 to 34%.

“ Work continues to keep improving these rates.”

The most recent figures highlight how obesity is a problem not just in South Tyneside, but across the whole region with the 10 local authorities with the highest obesity rates located either in the North East (3), Yorkshire or the Midlands.

Hartlepool has the second highest national rate and the highest regional rate with 37.9% of the population estimated to be obese.

Gateshead has an estimated obesity rate of 37.2%, Stockton-on-Tees 36.4%, Middlesbrough 35.3%, Durham 34.4% and Sunderland 32.8%.

Two of the lowest rates in the North East are in Northumberland at 30.7% and Newcastle at 28.2% - both still significantly higher than Camden in London which has an obesity rate of just 11%.

A map of England showing the obesity rates across the country. | PA

The data reveals a north south split with nine of the 10 areas with the lowest obesity estimates in southern England, with the three lowest areas all in London: Islington (13.0%), Hammersmith & Fulham (12.1%) and Camden (11.0%).

The highest obesity rate in England is in West Lindsey in the East Midlands where 38.8% of the population are believed to be obese.

Responding to the figures, NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Obesity remains one of the biggest public health issues we face as a society, and these figures show a small but concerning rise in the number of overweight and obese people.

“It is crucial we reverse decades of rising obesity rates and the associated cost to the health service, and those who needs support can access help through the NHS weight management programme via their GP.”

The prevalence of obesity is highest among those living in the most deprived areas of England, at 37.4% of adults in 2023/24, and lowest in those living in the least deprived areas (19.8%).

A Department of Health & Social Care spokesperson said: “This government has already taken action to tackle the obesity crisis by stopping junk food ads being targeted at children across TV and online, which will reduce the number of people living with obesity by 20,000 and deliver health benefits to the economy worth £2 billion.

“We’ve also given local authorities stronger powers to block applications for new takeaways near schools and we are commissioning research to improve the evidence on the health impacts of ultra processed foods.

“Through our Plan for Change, we will shift the focus from sickness to prevention, reducing the burden of obesity on public services and the NHS.”