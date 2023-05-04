The NHS Covid-19 vaccine bus is returning to South Tyneside on Friday, May 5, to provide booster jabs to those who need them.

The bus will be administering booster vaccines on King Street, in South Shields, from 10am until 4pm.

This year’s spring vaccination programme is aiming to bridge the gap to the planned booster campaign that is coming in the autumn.

By getting a booster in the spring, it will allow the most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer months.

Long queues at the covid vaccine bus in King Street, South Shields, on a previous visit.

Jim Gordon, a South Tyneside GP, said: “Covid is still present, so it’s vital that as many people get vaccinated as possible. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family.

“The Melissa bus makes it quick and convenient to get jabbed, with no bookings needed – anyone eligible can simply turn up and get their vaccine.

“The bus has always been popular in South Tyneside, so we’re hoping for another successful day.”

The vaccine bus will be offering spring boosters to those who are aged 75 or over, as well as those who are due to turn 75 on or before June 30.

Anyone over the age of 12, who is classed as immunosuppressed, will also be eligible for a booster jab from the bus.

NHS Community Champions will be around the area to direct people to the bus and offer advice on how they can get their jab.

The NHS has stated that the booster can only be given to people at least 91 days after their previous vaccine.

