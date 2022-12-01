The Melissa COVID vaccine bus drew long queues during the first stages of the roll-out programme as a handy way for people to get their jabs.

Since then, it has made a number of return visits to offer boosters, and is back next week.

The bus will be in Morrison’s car park in Jarrow on Thursday, December 8, between 10am and 4pm.

Kathleen Brown receives her covid booster vaccination at the covid bus in King Street, South Shields, in October 2021.

And it will park up outside the Ship and Royal in South Shields town centre on Friday, December 9 between 10am and 4pm.

On both days eligible people can pop by and get their Covid Autumn booster jab.

People can have their Autumn booster if it is at least three months since their last dose.

To find out who is eligible for the COVID vaccine visit NHS covid vaccine page (www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/)

The vaccine bus in King Street, South Shields, in autumn 2021.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council, said: “Covid is still with us so it is important to get as much protection as possible.

“With the Melissa bus coming into our communities, it couldn’t be easier. If you’re eligible just hop aboard and grab a jab.”

Other places to get Covid-19 and flu jabs

A walk-in clinic at the Edinburgh Road pharmacy in Jarrow is also offering both the Covid booster and flu jabs from Monday, December 5 to Friday, December 9, 9am-5.30pm for those aged 12 and over. No appointment is needed unless for a first or second dose of the COVID vaccine or for a child. People are advised to call the pharmacy on 0191 489 8053 if an appointment is needed.

A walk-in service is also available at Cleadon Village pharmacy from Monday 5 December to Friday 9 December 9am-5:30pm for those aged 12 and over. The clinic is offering both the COVID booster and flu jabs between 9am and 5.30pm (closed for lunch between 1pm and 2pm).. No appointment is needed unless for a first or second dose of the COVID vaccine or for a child. People are advised to call the pharmacy on 0191 554 3297 if an appointment is needed.

Next Friday, December 9, eligible people can get the flu jab at Perth Green Community Association from 2pm-3.30pm.

On Thursday, December 15, from 10am-1pm the South Tyneside Asylum Seekers and Refugees Church Help (STARCH) will be at the Living Waters Church, St Jude’s Terrace in South Shields to deliver flu vaccinations to asylum seekers, refugees, and the public who are eligible.

Local GP Dr Jim Gordon said: “One of the best ways to protect yourself is to keep up to date with your vaccines.

"The autumn booster and the flu jab are both a great way to top up your immunity this winter. If you’re eligible, take the time to drop by to one of the South Tyneside vaccine services and get your autumn booster and or flu jab.”

To find out more about walk-in services available across South Tyneside for COVID and flu vaccines, visit www.getyourjab.uk