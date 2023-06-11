More than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month, analysis of NHS data shows.

The Royal College of Radiologists issued a stark warning this week that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by around 10%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost every UK cancer centre surveyed by the College, including South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust, said shortages had led to patients’ treatment being delayed, with around a quarter saying they were experiencing delays on a weekly basis.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has just missed out on their target.

NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96% of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

According to the data, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust treated 180 patients in April 2023 with 172 of those starting treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat. This left the trust with 95.6% of patients being treated within the key target window. This is slightly below the 96% target put in place by the NHS.

In comparison, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust saw 97.7% of 177 patients treated within the target window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were only able to meet the target for 86.6% of 516 patients.