News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Data shows South Tyneside NHS trust nearly reaching key target to start treatment for cancer patients

The Royal College of Radiologists has warned that staff shortages mean patients are often being delayed starting radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

More than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month, analysis of NHS data shows.

The Royal College of Radiologists issued a stark warning this week that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by around 10%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Almost every UK cancer centre surveyed by the College, including South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust, said shortages had led to patients’ treatment being delayed, with around a quarter saying they were experiencing delays on a weekly basis.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has just missed out on their target.South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has just missed out on their target.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has just missed out on their target.
Most Popular

NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96% of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

According to the data, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust treated 180 patients in April 2023 with 172 of those starting treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat. This left the trust with 95.6% of patients being treated within the key target window. This is slightly below the 96% target put in place by the NHS.

In comparison, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust saw 97.7% of 177 patients treated within the target window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were only able to meet the target for 86.6% of 516 patients.

NHS England data shows 69% of trusts failed to meet the target.

Related topics:DataSouth TynesideEnglandNorthumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust