Decision date set for new £10million diagnostic centre at South Tyneside District Hospital

Earlier this year, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) unveiled plans for a new £10million facility.

The ‘Integrated Diagnostic Centre’ would offer world-class scanning equipment, clinical consultation rooms and a ‘docking’ station for mobile scanners.

It would also house a PET-CT scanner. saving patients having to travel to hospitals in Newcastle or Middlesbrough if they have a suspected cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new centre could look

The investment has been made possible due to a partnership between STSFT and Alliance Medical, which has provided mobile diagnostic vans to the trust and the wider NHS for years.

Alliance Medical is expected to front the capital costs of the diagnostic centre building and scanning equipment, with the health trust paying a fee ‘per scan’ for an agreed time-frame of more than ten years.

South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee is expected to make a decision on the hospital site development next week.

The application from applicant Alliance Medical Leasing Ltd has been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

A report prepared for councillors states the development would pose no “undue risks” around flooding or ground contamination, subject to planning conditions.

In addition, no written objections have been received from residents during a council consultation on the planning application.

The report from council planning officers goes on to say: “It is considered that the proposed access and parking arrangements are acceptable and the proposed development would not be detrimental to highway safety.

“It is considered that the proposed development would not be materially detrimental to the residential amenities of the occupants of nearby residential properties.

“The design of the proposed development would respect the character of the area and would not be materially detrimental to the visual amenities of the area.”

The single-storey building is proposed for part of South Tyneside District Hospital’s grounds that previously housed disused 1930s nurses’ accommodation.

A design and access statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, states the new diagnostic centre would help to improve access to services while reducing waiting lists.

South Tyneside councillors will discuss the plans at a meeting at South Shields Town Hall on Monday, December 13.

The meeting starts at 10am and is open to the public.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.