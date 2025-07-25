The doctor’s strike will last for five days 🩺

Resident doctors are on strike over a pay dispute.

The industrial action is set to last for five days in July.

Resident doctors, make up around half of all doctors in the NHS.

British Medical Associtaion (BMA) members voted for industrial action in July, with the NHS citing concern about the impact the strikes could have on patient’s care.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Melissa Ryan and Ross Nieuwoudt said that “no doctor took the possibility of striking lightly”, but that members “felt that they had no other choice”.

Advising patients ahead of the strike, Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “There is no doubt this industrial action will take a toll on patients and NHS staff, and it is disappointing it is going ahead.

“While it will mean some appointments won’t be able to go ahead as planned, we are doing all we can to limit this, and patients should continue to use NHS services in the usual way.

“The public should dial 999 in an emergency, and otherwise use 111 online, your local pharmacist or GP, and patients should attend NHS appointments unless told otherwise.”

Resident doctors have voted to go on strike this July over a pay dispute. | Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

When are the doctor’s strikes?

Resident doctors are going on strike for five days in July. The strike will start at 7am on Friday, July 25 and will end at 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

Why are resident doctor’s striking?

Resident doctor’s have voted to go on strike over a pay dispute, with the BMA asking for a salary increase of 29.2%, to bring salaries back to "full pay restoration".

The average starting salary for a full-time resident doctor is around £38,800, with resident doctors starting specialist training receiving a salary of £52,656 to £73,992. This is as well as extra payments for working nightshifts, weekends or being on call.

Will my hospital appointment be cancelled?

If you have a medical appointment scheduled during one of the strike days you should attend your appointment as planned, unless you have been contacted and informed that it will be rescheduled.

Is there still emergency medical care?

Yes, urgent and emergency medical care services are still operating and you should not put off seeking urgent or emergency healthcare.

If you find yourself unwell and needing assistance, you can find out more information on NHS 111 online, or you can use the NHS App to be assessed and directed to the right care team.

If you think your situation is serious or life-threatening, call 999 or attend your local accident and emergency immediately.

You can find out more information on when to call 999 and how to seek emergency healthcare at NHS.UK.