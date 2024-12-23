Every South Tyneside pharmacy open over Christmas and Boxing Day in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the opening times of South Tyneside pharmacies over the festive season.

This time of year is full of bank holidays and time customers may not be able to access medical needs when they are required.

Luckily for anyone who needs to access a pharmacy in South Tyneside over the Christmas and New Year period, some sites across the South Shields, Jarrow and more are opening their doors for those in need.

These are the full list of pharmacies open in South Tyneside over the coming days when many will be closed.

South Shields pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Christmas Day:

Flagg Court Pharmacy, Flagg Court, South Shields, NE33 2LX - 10am - 1pm

Horsley Hill Pharmacy, 60 Horsley Hill Square, South Shields, NE34 6RF - 2pm - 5pm

Boxing Day:

Well, 10 Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PS - 2pm - 5pm

Hogg Chemist Limited, 216 - 220 Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 3PW - 10am - 1pm

New Year’s Day:

Boldon Lane Pharmacy, 59 Boldon Lane, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, NE34 0AR - 2pm - 5pm

J.M & W. Darling Limited, 88 Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AR - 10am - 1pm

Jarrow pharmacies open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

No pharmacies are open on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day:

Dinnings Pharmacy, Mayfield Medical Centre, Park Road, Jarrow, NE32 5SE - 10am - 1pm

New Year’s Day:

Boustead Pharmacy, 187 Albert Road, Jarrow, NE32 5AF - 10am - 1pm

Christmas Day:

Cohens Chemist, The Medical Centre Pharmacy, Gibson Court, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AN - 10am - 1pm

No pharmacies are open on Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.