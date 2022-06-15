Everything happening during South Tyneside's Learning Disability Week 2022

What is Learning Disability Week?

The campaign is led by learning disability charity Mencap which offers workshops, drop-ins and live performances for people with a learning disability and their families and carers.

Each year Mencap run a different theme for the week, this year its all about people with learning difficulties connecting with their family and friends following the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visit to Arbeia Roman Fort is part of the programme.

It will also address issues many people still face after the end of Covid-19 restrictions, such as still having to isolate or dealing with poor mental health and anxiety.

What events and activities are happening?

Highlights of the week include an employer engagement event at The Word, a pop-up café at Westoe Community Hub hosted by members of Autismable, a visit to Arbeia fort and an afternoon of song and dance is on offer at the Amphitheatre.

Throughout learning disability week Arts4Wellbeing will be offering workshops in libraries throughout South Tyneside. People can try their hand at card making at Cleadon Park Library or scrap book collage and printing at The Word. Making patches and fabric painting is on offer at Jarrow Focus library or have a go at sewing and fabric painting at Hebburn Library.

When is it?

South Tyneside’s Learning Disability Week takes place Monday, 20 June to Sunday, 26 June. Activities and events take place at various times and days.

Where does it take place?

All events and activities will held at various locations across South Tyneside.

Additional information