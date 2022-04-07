Sue Thompson, a district Slimming World manager covering County Durham, Sunderland and South Shields, has put together some simple steps people can take if they’re wanting to lose weight and feel more confident about their bodies this summer.

Sue, a former nurse, off as a Slimming World member before going on to work for the company.

She said joining Slimming World not only helped her maintain a healthy lifestyle, she also managed to lose 16 stone during her journey.

Before and after picture of slimmer Sue Thompson

Now much happier and healthier, Sue is aware how others that are in the position she was in might struggle to lose the weight and eat a more balanced diet.

She said: “So many people are really really struggling with their weight, more now than ever and the cost to the NHS is millions more than ever before. For me, if I can inspire one person to change their lives by losing weight I’m happy.

“For many of us, this summer will be the first time in three long years that we’ve had a proper sunshine holiday. And a lot of us are dreading the moment when we dig out our holiday clothes and find they don’t fit quite as well as they used to."

Sue has revealed her top tips to get ready for the summer, her five simple steps include:

1. Set a goal

Research shows that if you set yourself a goal you’re more likely to achieve it – and the more ambitious the better. A study of 24,000 slimmers by Slimming World found that slimmers who set an ambitious dream target weight lost almost twice as much weight as those who aimed for a more modest amount.

2. Spring into action

Make the most of longer days and warmer weather and head out for some fresh-air fitness. Whether you’re a complete exercise beginner or already a keep fit fan, there are a whole range of activities you can enjoy outdoors this spring from walking the dog to family bike rides and Park runs.

3. Get creative in the kitchen

Discover your inner Jamie and cook meals from scratch with healthy seasonal ingredients like asparagus, spring greens and new potatoes, or dig out the barbecue and get grilling lean meat, fish and veg. And remember, losing weight doesn’t have to mean going hungry.

4. Spritz up your spring!

There’s nothing nicer than sitting outdoors on a sunny spring afternoon enjoying a drink with friends, yet alcohol can be a real obstacle if you’re trying to lose weight. The good news is that by making small changes to your drinking habits, you can still enjoy alcohol in moderation and manage your ‘tipping point’ and your weight loss.

5. Spring clean your habits