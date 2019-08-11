Former Scooch and Eurovision star David Ducasse in hospital after heart attack
The former star of dance group Scooch is in hospital following a heart attack.
David Ducasse, from South Shields, is currently in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.
The 42 year old is well know for being a member of the group that represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007, held in Helsinki, with their song ‘Flying the Flag (For You).’
Scooch finished joint 22nd out of 24 entries.
Since then the talented performer founded Performers Stage School, which holds performing arts classes for young performers aged six to 19 at All Saints Community Association in South Shields.
He is also known for his role as a Slimming World consultant where he holds two groups in South Shields at The Charles Young Centre on Talbot Road, and the Freemasons Hall, Ingham Street.
In a post on his official Facebook page, David let supporters know about his health, saying: “So you may wonder why I’ve been so quiet lately?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Five days ago I suffered a heart attack.
“I had wonderful care and support and am one of the lucky ones.
“Love to my friends and family.
“Love to my life partner.
“Thanks to 999 and the paramedics at South Tyneside NHS and staff at The Freeman Hospital and thank you for your messages.”
He also shared a number of photos from his time in hospital, with the post attracting dozens of well wishes from friends and members of the community.