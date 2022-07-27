GP patient survey 2022: 21 South Tyneside surgeries rated by patients from worst to best

The study also reveals the worst and best rated surgeries in South Tyneside.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72% said they had a good overall experience, down from 83% last year and 82% the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Here we reveal the worst/best GP surgeries in South Tyneside, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very bad or fairly bad/very good or fairly good. Some people expressed no opinion either way.

1. Central Surgery At the Central Surgery in the Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in Prince Edward Road, 65% of people rated their overall experience as good and 25% as bad

2. Mayfield Medical Group At the Mayfield Medical Group Medical Centre in Park Road, Jarrow, 62% of people rated their overall experience as good and 20% as bad

3. Glen Medical Group At Glen Medical Group on Glen Street, Hebburn, 66% of people rated their overall experience as good and 19% as bad

4. Ellison View Surgery At the Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn Health Centre, Campbell Park Road, 79% of people rated their overall experience as good and 16% as bad