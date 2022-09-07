New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29% response rate.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4%) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8%) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5% of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4% describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries had the best/worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in [integrated care system].

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as either good/poor.

Patients were able to say whether their practice was good/fairly good or very poor/fairly poor. They were also able to give neutral responses. For the purpose of this analysis good/fairly good responses have been combined, as have poor/fairly poor responses.

1. Albert Road Surgery At the Albert Road Surgery in Albert Road, Jarrow, 83.0% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 5.8% poor or fairly poor

2. Colliery Court Medical Group At the Colliery Court Medical Group in Gibson Court, Boldon Colliery, 78.5% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 11.0% poor or fairly poor

3. Imeary Street Practice At the Imeary Street Practice in Imeary Street, South Shields, 76.7% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 3.0% poor or fairly poor

4. Whitburn Surgery At the Whitburn Surgery in Bryers Street, Whitburn, 76.3% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good and 9.6% poor or fairly poor