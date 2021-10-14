Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. Talbot Medical Centre There were 295 survey forms sent out to patients at Talbot Medical Centre. The response rate was 37.3%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 61.5% said it was very good and 20.8% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Marsden Road Health Centre There were 303 survey forms sent out to patients at Marsden Road Health Centre. The response rate was 43.6%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 59.9% said it was very good and 34.3% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Imeary Street Practice There were 337 survey forms sent out to patients at Imeary Street Practice. The response rate was 44.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 52.2% said it was very good and 32.4% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The GP Suite There were 351 survey forms sent out to patients at The GP Suite. The response rate was 37.3%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 50.1% said it was very good and 35.0% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales