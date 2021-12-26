Ryan Lee Gibson Haley and with mum Natasha Pascoe and dad Ryan Haley

Mums and dads from South Tyneside, Sunderland and East Durham were among those celebrating on the wards at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

First to arrive was Ryan Lee Gibson Haley, putting in a surprise appearance a week ahead of his due date on New Year’s Day.

Born at 2.38am and clocking in at 8lb 5.50oz, he is a second child for mother Natasha Pascoe and first for dad Ryan Haley, from South Shields, and a baby brother for Logan.

Simon and Michelle Howatson with Hope Rose (left) and Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle with Emilia Kate

Ryan was delivered by consultant Dr Mohamed Khalil. His parents also praised “very amazing and caring midwife Amy Sneddon” for her support and added they would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that helped ensure Ryan’s safe arrival.

Next to arrive was Emilia Kate Tweddle, born to Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle, from Peterlee, at 8.45am.

Weighing in at 7lb 13oz, she was delivered by midwife Kathryn Evans joins two-year-old sister Olivia.

Hope Rose Howatson made it three in a row when she arrived at 9.08am to the delight of parents Michelle and Simon from Sunderland.

Tipping the scales at 8lb 2oz, little Hope is a new baby sister for seven-year-old Arabella.

“Mum was fabulous and managed to deliver baby Hope in time for a Christmas dinner given to us by the staff at the Sunderland Royal, who where all amazing giving up their precious time at this special time of year,” said Simon.

"A big ‘Thank You’ to them.”

