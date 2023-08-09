South Tyneside District Hospital.

Junior doctors at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust – which runs South Tyneside District Hospital – will take part in four days of industrial action, from 7am on Friday until 7am on Tuesday, August 15.

They say the action will put increased pressure on hospital services and people should only attend the emergency department if they have a life-threatening condition or injury.

People are also being asked to only call 999 for an ambulance if they are facing a life-threatening illness or injury.

Dr Shaz Wahid.

They also say patients who do attend hospital during the industrial action will face long waits to be seen – and in the days after the strike.

Patients with appointments at the Trust are asked to attend these as planned, unless they are told otherwise.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Trust’s executive medical director, said: “We have plans in place and there will be safe levels of care for patients who need our help in

an emergency.

“We need to make sure our emergency departments can help those most in need and we can all play a part in making sure our teams can look after those who are most seriously ill or hurt.”

He added: “This latest strike action will cause some disruption for our planned services and some people’s appointments have had to be rearranged.

"We’ll make contact directly with them, so unless you hear otherwise, please come in as expected.

“GP surgeries will remain open during the weekdays and our pharmacists are very good source of advice and treatments.

“The 111 service is also on hand 24/7 and can help direct you to the right place for care.”

The NHS 111 service – online at 111.nhs.uk and by phone – is available around the clock for advice.

A symptom checker can be used to assess symptoms and the service will then re-direct people to a health professional if they need to be seen in person.

A self-care advice is also available online from the NHS at www.nhs.uk.

Anyone needing urgent mental health support should continue to seek it through their local crisis team which can be found at