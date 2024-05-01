South Tyneside District Hospital.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust – which runs South Tyneside District Hospital – says it will be prioritising those most in need of care and people with minor ailments could face a “very long” wait for treatment.

It says that, while it is geared up for the holiday weekend, it is asking people to help it manage demand on the hospital’s emergency services.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Trusts executive medical director, said: “We hope everyone enjoys the extended weekend, but for our teams in urgent and emergency care, it means business as usual and they’ll be working around the clock.

Dr Shaz Wahid.

“They will be on hand to help treat those most in need of our care. They need to be able to focus on those who are most unwell or seriously hurt.

“Anyone else might face a very long wait and there’s a chance they may still be asked to seek care elsewhere in the NHS.”

He added: “I would urge people to wisely about whether the emergency department or our urgent treatment centres are the best place to seek help.

“If it’s an emergency, we will be here to help you, but otherwise NHS 111 Online is a great place to start.

“It will tell you where to seek help if you need to be seen and it can offer advice on what treatment you need, while pharmacies will be also be available over the weekend.”

People who need to order repeat prescriptions are being advised to get their request in now so there’s time to pick it up ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

GP surgeries also offer extended access appointments during weekends and out of hours and may be able to help people who are feeling unwell.

People are also being advised to stock up with over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies such as pain killers.

A range of NHS services are available outside of hospitals.

These include:

*Health advice and information is available via the NHS App or the NHS website and local GP practice websites – which link to a range of online services.

*For children’s health advice parents and carers can download the Little Orange Book - with tips about a wide range of illnesses and conditions at https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/media/4wtpnonz/the-little-orange-book-2021.pdf

*Those looking after children can also visit the Healthier Together website at https://www.nenc-healthiertogether.nhs.uk/ or download the app via their phone.

*British Sign Language (BSL) speakers can make a BSL video call to 999.

*Deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.

*If you are concerned about how much you, or someone you know, drinks, help is available through your GP, local alcohol support service, Drinkline on freephone 0300 123 1110 or Alcoholics Anonymous on 0845 769 7555.

*To find a pharmacy, go to the NHS Find a Pharmacy page at https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy.

*For everyday illnesses and injuries, use the online symptom checker at www.111.nhs.uk.