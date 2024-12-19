Hospital chiefs issue Christmas 'wish list' to patients

South Tyneside District Hospital's Christmas 'wish list' to patients.

Hospital chiefs in South Tyneside have issued a Christmas ‘wish list’ to patients to help ease the pressure on NHS services.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust and NHS – which runs South Tyneside District Hospital – is urging people to make take a range of measures to “help themselves and support staff who will be at work over the festive period.

The hospital, like NHS units across the country, is facing it’s their busiest time of year – with huge pressures on staff and the service they deliver to patients.

Dr Shaz Wahid, executive medical director of the Trust, said: “We want everyone to have a good Christmas and New Year and to stay safe and well.

Dr Shaz Wahid.

"Everyone can help with that by being prepared, thinking carefully about where to seek treatment.

“Our services are already under a lot of pressure but our A&Es are ready to help anyone in an emergency and we need to make sure they are able to look after those who are most unwell or seriously hurt first.”

He added: “Our hospitals and community teams will still be caring for patients around the clock and our staff work very hard to make sure their festive period is as comfortable as possible for them.

“I know the staff who are on duty will be grateful if people ‘do their bit’ to help the NHS over the winter and support each other during the next few weeks.”

The Trust is continuing to ask people who feel unwell and plan to visit their friend or family member in hospital to stay away to help reduce illnesses on its wards and is also asking people who are able to visit to follow rules put in place to help keep patients safe from infections.

Last week, the NHS nationally said its hospitals had been hit hard by cases of flu, which had led to a 70% rise in cases and is urging people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Cases of Norovirus, known as the winter vomiting virus, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), have also been on the rise.

Hospital staff say the first port or call for non-emergency illnesses and injuries should be to seek advice from NHS 111 – either by phone or online – or a local pharmacy.

Other advice for the Christmas and New Year period is:

*Order repeat prescriptions now to make sure you have all the medication you need for the weeks ahead.

These can take several days for a GP surgery to issue and the shops are busy.

Emergency prescriptions can be arranged through https://111.nhs.uk/emergency-prescription

*Make sure your medicine cupboard is stocked up with painkillers, cold and flu remedies, antihistamines, indigestion treatments, anti-diarrhoea tablets, alongside bandages, plasters and antiseptic.

*If you have any worrying medical symptoms, check out www.111.nhs.uk for advice and details of where to seek treatment, if needed.

Pharmacies are also a good source of help and their opening times can be found through the NHS Find A Pharmacy page: https://www.nhs.uk/service-

search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy/

*Check your GP surgery opening times ahead of time in case you need help from your doctor during the coming weeks