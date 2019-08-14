Hospital support group's £4,000 donation
Supporters of South Tyneside District Hospital are giving patient a nice warm feeling with their latest donation.
The latest donation from The League of Friends of South Tyneside District Hospital - a £4,000 blanket warmer – is improving care for older patients.
The warmer, costing more than £4,000, is being used on a daily basis on Ward 2. It can aid patients’ recovery by helping to normalise symptoms such as hypothermia, which can affect the elderly, in particular, in cold weather.
Ward manager Faye Wright said: “We often have frail and immobile patients in our care and they can find it difficult to keep warm, even in hospital.
“We approached the League of Friends for funding for the blanket warming equipment and we were delighted when they agreed.
“It is making a huge difference in enhancing our patients’ comfort and contributes to the overall homely feeling which we know is much appreciated. We’d like to say a very big thank you to the League for their generosity.”
The League of Friends was founded over 70 years ago in 1948 – the same year as the NHS – and is one of the longest running in the country.
Over the years, its volunteers have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to provide local patients and staff with extra comforts and equipment.
It raises money through its shop in the main entrance of South Tyneside District Hospital’s Ingham Wing.
The shop is run by volunteers and raises around £60,000 a year.