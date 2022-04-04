An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in South Tyneside, according to the data.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Wawn Street Surgery Wawn Street Surgery, in Wawn Street, has 7,818 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 0.6 GPs, meaning it has 13,961 patients per GP. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Ravensworth Surgery Ravensworth Surgery, in Horsley Hill Road, has 5,896 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 1.0 GPs, meaning it has 5,896 patients per GP. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Map Photo Sales

3. St George and Riverside surgery St George and Riverside, in New George Street, has 6,965 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 2.0 GPs, meaning it has 3,502 patients per GP. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. West View Surgery West View Surgery, in Stanhope Parade, Gordon Street, has 2,808 registered patients and a full-time equivalent of 1.0 GPs, meaning it has 2,808 patients per GP. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales