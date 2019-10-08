The Green Rooms Child Centred Health and Wellness Centre owner Karen Clachar

The first of its kind in the area, The Green Rooms, aims to help children address their emotional needs through alternative therapies.

The facility, which opened at 110 Fowler Street in South Shields on Monday, October 7 will offer classes such as yoga, meditation, sound therapy and mindfulness for children and young people.

Mum-of-five, Karen Clacher, set up the facility following her eldest son’s experience growing up with autism.

The Green Rooms Child Centred Health and Wellness Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The whole ethos and inspiration behind the centre was because of my own son, now 19, who was diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder many years ago,” explained the 45-year-old.

“He wasn’t entitled to any services and it was really hard for us to find anything that met his needs. I ended up taking him out of school in his last year and doing alternative therapies.

“I recognised that there was a big gap in the existing structure so I started to study and save in order to provide a place that would help others.”

Karen trained as a personal trainer, massage therapist and goal mapping practitioner, and will now hold sessions throughout the day, as well as after-school workshops at the centre.

The Green Rooms Child Centred Health and Wellness Centre owner Karen Clachar

She will also be working with local schools and the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation to provide emotional support to the families of sick children.

Karen continued: “Teachers are overloaded with children with behavioural issues, but a lot of it is because children don’t know how to process their emotions or what they are feeling.

“I believe that every child has unique gifts and talents and just need guidance to be able to follow their dreams. With this guidance they will be more settled and focused and happy in their school and home lives.”

She added: “I’ve painted the centre green and added lots of plants, to make people feel more relaxed, which goes back to my experience with my son. I didn’t want it to feel clinical - it’s like a home from home.”

The Green Rooms Child Centred Health and Wellness Centre owner Karen Clachar