Hundreds win disabled benefit appeals

Disabled benefit appeals row

Anyone denied Personal Independence Payment (PIP) – which covers the additional expenses faced by people with disabilities and is worth between £23 and £150 a week – can request a reconsideration and can appeal to an independent tribunal if they are still not happy with the result.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data shows 1,720 cases from South Tyneside were taken to tribunal between 2013 and the end of 2021 – with 56% of decision overturned in their favour.

Overall the DWP assessed 17,460 PIP applications from people in South Tyneside – with the benefit awarded to 11,698 (67%).

Nationally, claimants won over two-thirds of tribunal cases.

Disability charities say “system failings” mean disabled people have to battle a "complex and distressing" appeals process to get what they are entitled to.

Nina Huszarik, lead policy adviser at charity Scope, said far too many disabled people receive the wrong decision initially.

She said: “An enormous number of disabled people's lives had been thrown into turmoil by failures of the benefits system.”

Both Scope and the charity Disability Rights UK say many disabled people had been assessed by DWP workers without appropriate knowledge of their condition.

Ken Butler, from Disability Rights UK said a tribunal hearing was often the first time a claimant "felt properly listened to".