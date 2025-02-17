Local Dance school Partners with The Gym Group to get South Shields moving!

This special event supports the Angela Rippon campaign, which encourages people of all ages to stay active,boost their confidence, and improve their well-being through dance.

Rachael, who has over a decade of teaching experience and has worked with major companies such as Disney and Just Dance, is passionate about making dance accessible to everyone.

"This event is about more than just fitness- it's about bringing people together, having fun and showing that dance is for everyone, no matter their experience level,"she says.

The class will be free for all participants, making it a fantastic opportunity for anyone to try something new, improve their fitness, or just have a great time moving to music in a welcoming enviroment.

South Shields residents are encouraged to come along, join the fun, and see the benefits of dance for themselves!

To find out more, follow The Movement Studio on social media or contact Rachael directlyhttps://www.facebook.com/TheMovementStudiobyRM