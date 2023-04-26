Healthcare leaders are asking people to be prepared for the double bank holidays ahead and use the right services if they feel unwell over the next few weeks.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has joined other NHS services across the region to ask people to plan ahead.

It comes in the lead up to the May Day Bank Holiday, May 1, and then Monday, May 8, when the UK will mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Local NHS trust offers prescription warning ahead of May bank holidays (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The NHS is also urging people to keep in mind there is also a third Bank Holiday next month, on Monday, May 29.

The Trust is asking people to get their repeat prescription orders in and stock their medicine cabinet with essentials such as painkillers, plasters, indigestion remedies and anti-diarrhoea medicine.

The advice is also aimed at helping patients avoid any unnecessary visits to A&E.

Online help is available round the clock via NHS 111 while parents and can use resources such as The Little Orange Book or Healthier Together websites for information and advice.

Dr Shaz Wahid, the Trust’s Medical Director, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the bank holiday weekends and have peace of mind that if they do feel unwell, they know where to go to access the right advice and care.

“Our Emergency Departments are always busy during Bank Holidays. We want to make sure our teams are not put under even more pressure so they can deal with those who are most seriously ill.

“We need the public’s help to make sure we can do this.

“One of the best things we can all do is be prepared. Check to see if you have enough of any medications you take to get you through the four days and beyond.

“GP surgeries will close from both Fridays and reopen on the Tuesday and it can take up to 48 hours for your practice to issue your prescription, so it’s a good idea to get ahead.