Love it or hate it, we need to stay safe in the heat - experts issue advice as South Tyneside forecast for 33°C scorcher

The borough has been basking in temperatures of around 30°C degrees today – and Tuesday, July 19, is expected to be even hotter, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 33°C.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for South Tyneside for both Monday and Tuesday, though it is set to be cooler here than other parts of the UK, with a red warning in place for areas including Manchester and London where temperatures could reach 40°C.

Some have complained of ‘scaremongering’ and said we should be enjoying the nice weather.

But whether you’re planning a trip to the beach or are more concerned about staying cool indoors, experts have issued advice on staying safe in the heat.

Tom Hall, Director of Public Health at South Tyneside Council said: “It is really important that we take care of ourselves and each other during the hot weather.

“Please stay out of the sun as much as possible, especially during the hottest part of the day. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat, make sure you have access to drinking water to stay hydrated, and try to stick to the shade.

“It is vital that you stay hydrated. Keep drinking lots of water to replace what you’ll be losing due to the heat.”

He added: “Closing curtains in rooms that face the sun can help you stay cool and if you do go out never leave anyone in a parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

“Please be careful if you go swimming in the sea. Stay near our Lifeguard Towers and follow safety advice.

“Please check up on others, especially the very young, older people and people with additional needs, to make sure they are doing alright and have access to water.”

Craig Harman, St John Ambulance’s acting chief operating officer, said: “I would urge everyone to pay close attention to weather forecasts and public health messaging to ensure they stay safe and well – especially at a time when the NHS is under significant pressure.

“Everyone wants to enjoy the lovely summer weather, but let’s do that safely.”

Who is most at risk, and how to stay safe

The Government has issued the following advice in light of the high temperatures:

The heat can affect anyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm. Remember to think of those who may be more at risk from the effects of heat – these include the following:

older people, especially those over 75

:: Babies and young children

:: People with a serious chronic condition, particularly dementia, heart, breathing or mobility problems

:: People with serious mental health problems

:: People on certain medications, including those that affect sweating and temperature control (for example, diuretics, antihistamines, beta-blockers and antipsychotics

:: People who are already ill and dehydrated (for example, from gastroenteritis)

:: People who misuse alcohol or drugs

:: People who are physically active (for example, soldiers, athletes, hikers and manual workers)

:: Homeless people

What you can do

Stay out of the heat, cool yourself down, keep your environment cool or find somewhere else that is cool.

Look out for neighbours, family or friends who may be isolated and unable to care for themselves; make sure they are able to keep cool during a heatwave.

Get medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medications.

Make sure medicines are stored below 25°C or in the fridge (read the storage instructions on the packaging).

Carry on taking all prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. But be aware that some prescription medicines can reduce your tolerance of heat.